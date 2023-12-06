[Photo News] GV60 named China SUV of year

Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that its premium brand's all-electric sports utility vehicle, the Genesis GV60, has been named the 2024 China SUV of the Year. According to the carmaker, the car won the top honor by a wide margin as it received a total score of 186, while the Lotus Eletre and the Geely Galaxy L7 received 121 and 107 points, respectively, among some 80 competitors. (Hyundai Motor Group)