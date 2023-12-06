Woman claiming to 'see God' committed to mental health facility

A 50-something woman who threw objects out the window of her 18-floor apartment and shouted "I'm seeing God," has been committed to a psychiatric facility, police said Wednesday.

Officers of Gimpo Police Station on Monday received reports from residents of a residential-commercial complex in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, that a woman was throwing items like bags and a cellphone out of her window. The woman had blocked the entrance to her home with clothes and other items, refusing to let the police in.

The woman reportedly resisted the police officer's attempts to apprehend her.

Officers found that the woman had been suffering from unspecified mental health conditions and committed her to a local psychiatric institute, out of concern that her actions may cause harm to others. No charges were pressed against her, as she had not inflicted harm on other people.