Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korea unveils plan to tackle ailing mental health

    South Korea unveils plan to tackle ailing mental health
  2. 2

    Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election

    Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election
  3. 3

    S. Korea's economy grows 0.6% in Q3, unchanged from earlier estimate

    S. Korea's economy grows 0.6% in Q3, unchanged from earlier estimate
  4. 4

    S. Korea successfully tests solid-fuel space rocket

    S. Korea successfully tests solid-fuel space rocket
  5. 5

    Another search targets opposition leader in corruption probe

    Another search targets opposition leader in corruption probe
  1. 6

    Generational shift looms in SK leadership

    Generational shift looms in SK leadership
  2. 7

    Tire tycoon's family feud rekindled

    Tire tycoon's family feud rekindled
  3. 8

    [KH Explains] China ups OLED ante to take over Korean shares

    [KH Explains] China ups OLED ante to take over Korean shares
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Why tighter US subsidy rules could boost Chinese firms

    [KH Explains] Why tighter US subsidy rules could boost Chinese firms
  5. 10

    US rejects NK's 'double standard' claim on Seoul's satellite launch

    US rejects NK's 'double standard' claim on Seoul's satellite launch
피터빈트

Seoul shares open tad higher on tech, financial gains

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 6, 2023 - 09:31

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started a tad higher Wednesday led by gains in tech and financial shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 5.65 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,499.93 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, U.S. stocks finished mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreating 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edging up 0.3 percent.

In Seoul, chipmakers lent support to the positive opening, with No. 1 Samsung Electronics rising 0.84 percent and SK hynix climbing 0.71 percent.

Banks and insurers were also in positive territory as Hana Financial Group added 0.6 percent and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance advanced 1.73 percent.

But leading battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.12 percent and steel giant Posco Holdings lost 0.87 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,312.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines