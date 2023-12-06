Yoon's approval rating drops to 33%: Yonhap News Survey

President Yoon Suk Yeol gives an address to the nation at the presidential office in Seoul on Nov. 29, on South Korea's failed bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating dropped 4 percentage points from a month earlier to 33 percent, according to a survey conducted jointly by Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV on Wednesday.

The survey also showed that the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) would secure 31 percent and 36 percent of the vote, respectively, if the general elections were to take place tomorrow.

Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV jointly commissioned the survey to gauge public sentiment. The survey was conducted by Metrix on 1,000 adults aged 18 and older on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the poll, the positive assessment of Yoon was 33 percent, falling from the 37 percent in the previous survey conducted a month earlier, while the negative assessment rose to 60 percent, compared with 57 percent last month.

The survey once again identified defense and diplomacy as the most frequently cited factors in the positive assessment of Yoon's performance. Economy and livelihood matters were the most cited factors behind the negative assessment, the poll showed.

In terms of the approval rating of the two major rival parties, the DP outran the PPP.

The DP's approval rating was 35 percent, while that of the PPP was 34 percent, a turnaround from the previous survey where the PPP was ahead of the DP by 4 percentage points.

Additionally, 66 percent of respondents said they have a negative view of the Korea Medical Association's plan to vote whether to launch a strike against the government's plan to increase medical school enrollment quotas.

The results had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)