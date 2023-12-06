Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan nets 8th goal of season in victory

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring against Burnley during the clubs' Premier League match at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers has netted his eighth goal of the Premier League season, keeping pace with the league leaders in the scoring race.

Hwang scored in the 42nd minute to help Wolves past Burnley 1-0 at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, on Tuesday (local time). It snapped Wolves' two-match losing skid, as they improved to 18 points on five wins, three draws and seven losses.

Hwang climbed into a three-way tie for fourth place in goals in the Premier League, joined by Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa. Hwang sits one goal behind countryman and Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min. Erling Haaland of Manchester City leads the way with 14, followed by Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at 10.

The eight goals are already Hwang's career high in the Premier League after 15 matches. His previous personal best was five goals he had in 30 matches in his debut season in 2021-2022. Hwang had only three goals in 27 appearances last season.

Hwang's goal proved to be the difference in this match. Burnley midfielder Sander Berge lost possession in his own half, and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha then passed it to Hwang, who slotted it home from the center of the box.

Hwang was voted the Man of the Match for his effort. (Yonhap)