[김대균의 영어산책] window의미 제대로 알기

지난 11월26일 토익에 ‘during the submission window’라는 어구가 나와 window의 의미가 무엇인지를 묻는 문제가 출제되었다. 창문의 의미는 당연히 아니다. 여기서 window = period이다. 영영사전에서 이 의미를 어떻게 설명하고 있는지 살펴보자.

window =time period[기간, 시간대]: "window" can refer to a specific period or interval of time for a particular activity or opportunity, like a "window of opportunity." "period"는 "window of opportunity"에서처럼 특정 활동이나 기회를 위한 특정 기간 또는 간격을 나타낼 수 있다.

다음의 풍부한 예문으로 window =time Period[기간, 시간대]인 것을 확실히 기억하자!

(ex) "During the submission window for the annual photography contest, participants eagerly uploaded their best works, hoping to win the prestigious award.""연례 사진 콘테스트 접수 기간 동안 참가자들은 권위 있는 상을 받기를 바라며 열심히 최고의 작품을 업로드했다."

(ex) The grant application window is only open for two weeks, so we need to prepare our documents quickly. 지원금 신청 기간은 2주간만 열려 있기 때문에 서둘러 서류를 준비해야 한다.

(ex) The best time to visit the garden is during the blooming window in early spring when the flowers are at their peak. 정원을 방문하기 가장 좋은 시기는 꽃이 절정에 달하는 이른 봄의 개화 기간이다.

(ex) Our team must complete the project within the development window agreed upon with the client to ensure timely delivery. 우리 팀은 고객과 합의한 개발 기간 내에 프로젝트를 완료해야 적시에 납품할 수 있다.

(ex) The window for public comments on the new city plan will close next Friday, so make sure to submit your feedback before then. 신도시 계획에 대한 공개 의견 수렴 기간이 다음 주 금요일에 마감되므로 그 전에 꼭 의견을 제출하도록 확실히 하시오.

(ex) There's a narrow window of opportunity to see the lunar eclipse tonight, between 10 PM and midnight. 오늘 밤 10시부터 자정 사이에 월식을 볼 수 있는 기간이 얼마 남지 않았다.

(ex) "The window for submitting applications to the university ends next week, so don't delay." "대학에 지원서를 제출할 수 있는 기간이 다음 주에 종료되므로 지체하지 마시오."

window에는 다음과 같은 전문적인 의미도 있다! 오늘 연재는 다의어 window를 총정리 하는데 의미가 있다! 함께 살펴보자!

Technology and Computing 기술과 컴퓨터 분야 용어: In computer interfaces, a "window" is a separate viewing area on a screen, allowing multiple activities or programs to be viewed and accessed simultaneously.기술 및 컴퓨팅: 컴퓨터 인터페이스에서 'window'는 화면의 별도 보기 영역으로, 여러 활동이나 프로그램을 동시에 보고 액세스할 수 있게 한다.

(ex) "She arranged multiple windows on her computer screen to multitask between her email, spreadsheet, and design software." "그녀는 컴퓨터 화면에 여러 개의 창을 배치하여 이메일, 스프레드시트, 디자인 소프트웨어 간에 멀티태스킹을 수행한다."

Aviation 항공 용어: In aviation, a "window" can refer to a time frame in which certain conditions are required for an event, such as a launch or landing. 항공 분야에서 "window"는 이륙 또는 착륙과 같은 이벤트에 필요한 특정 조건이 필요한 시간 프레임을 나타낼 수 있다.

(ex) "The flight crew announced a brief window in the weather, allowing for a safe takeoff amidst the stormy conditions." "승무원은 폭풍우가 몰아치는 상황에서도 안전하게 이륙할 수 있도록 기상 상황의 짧은 시간대를 알려주었다."

Finance and Business 재무 비즈니스 용어: In the financial world, a "window" might refer to a period when certain financial transactions are permitted or when a market is open. 금융 업계에서 'window'는 특정 금융 거래가 허용되는 기간 또는 시장이 열리는 시간을 의미할 수 있다.

(ex) "The trading window for these stocks opens early in the morning and closes by afternoon."

"이 주식의 거래 창[=기간]은 아침 일찍 열리고 오후에 닫힌다."

Scientific and Research Contexts 과학 연구 용어: In various scientific fields, a "window" can refer to a range or period where certain observations or measurements can be made, like an "observational window.": 다양한 과학 분야에서 "window"는 " observational window"에서 처럼 특정 관찰이나 측정이 가능한 범위 또는 기간을 나타낼 수 있다.

(ex) "The observation window for the meteor shower is between midnight and 4 AM, when the sky is darkest." "유성우 관측 가능 시간은 하늘이 가장 어두운 자정부터 새벽 4시 사이이다."

Medical Terminology 의학 용어: In medicine, it might refer to an opening made surgically, for example, a "window" in the skull for certain types of brain surgery. 의학에서는 특정 유형의 뇌 수술을 위해 두개골에 "window"에서처럼 외과적으로 만든 개구부를 의미할 수 있다.

(ex) "In a delicate procedure, surgeons created a tiny window in the patient's skull to relieve pressure on the brain." "섬세한 수술에서 외과의사는 환자의 두개골에 작은 개구부를 만들어 뇌에 가해지는 압력을 완화한다."

우리가 알고 있다고 무시하는 단어에 여러가지 의미가 있다. 지난 일요일 window = period 토익독해 동의어 문제는 많은 수험생들이 틀린 문제이다!