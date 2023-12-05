[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The marketing division will ------- a press release after the company has determined when its new product line will be ready for distribution.

(A) retain

(B) impose

(C) issue

(D) proclaim

해석

마케팅 부서는 회사가 자사의 신제품 라인이 언제 유통을 위한 준비가 될지 결정하고 난 뒤에 보도 자료를 발행할 것이다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘마케팅 부서는 보도 자료를 발행할 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘발행하다’라는 뜻의 동사 (C) issue가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) retain은 ‘유지하다, 보관하다’, (B) impose는 ‘(법률·세금 등을) 도입하다, 부과하다’, (D) proclaim은 ‘선언하다, 선포하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

marketing division 마케팅 부서 press release 보도 자료 determine 결정하다

product line 제품 라인, 제품군 distribution 유통, 배포

2. The company is looking ------- the possibility of expanding its operations in the suburbs of the cities where it currently has outlets.

(A) about

(B) into

(C) around

(D) under

해석

그 회사는 현재 직판점이 있는 도시들의 근교에서 사업을 확장할 가능성이 있는지에 대해 검토 중이다.

해설

전치사 관련 어구 채우기 문제

‘회사는 사업을 확장할 가능성이 있는지에 대해 검토 중이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 빈칸 앞의 look과 함께 쓰여 ‘~에 대해 검토하다, ~을 조사하다’라는 의미의 표현 look into를 완성하는 (B) into가 정답이다. 참고로 look과 함께 쓰였을 때 (A) about은 ‘주변을 둘러보다’, (C) around는 ‘(걸어 다니며) 돌아보다’, (D) under는 ‘밑을 살펴보다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

possibility 가능성, 실현성 expand 확장하다, 확대시키다 operation 사업, 영업

suburb 근교, 교외 currently 현재, 지금 outlet 직판점, 아울렛

3. You can avail of ------- rates for a weekend stay in a double room at the Blueridge Hotel anytime in November.

(A) discounting

(B) discounts

(C) discounter

(D) discounted

해석

귀하께서는 11월 언제든지 Blueridge 호텔의 2인실 주말 숙박을 할인된 요금으로 이용할 수 있습니다.

해설

현재분사와 과거분사 구별하여 채우기 문제

빈칸은 명사(rates)를 꾸미는 형용사 자리이므로 형용사 역할을 하는 현재분사 (A)와 과거분사 (D)가 정답의 후보이다. 수식을 받는 명사(rates)와 분사가 ‘할인된 요금’이라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 과거분사 (D) discounted가 정답이다. 명사 또는 동사인 (B)와 명사 (C)는 형용사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

avail of ~을 이용하다, 활용하다 rate 요금, 가격 double room 2인실

정답

(C) / (B) / (D)

