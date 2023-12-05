Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on bilateral ties

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election
-
2
US deploys fighter jets in S. Korea for air exercise in Singapore
-
3
S. Korea's economy grows 0.6% in Q3, unchanged from earlier estimate
-
4
South Korea unveils plan to tackle ailing mental health
-
5
S. Korea successfully tests solid-fuel space rocket
Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on bilateral tiesBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 5, 2023 - 21:45
Korea and Japan held working-level diplomatic consultations Tuesday to discuss pending bilateral issues and ways to boost bilateral ties, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Seo Min-jung, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, met with her Japanese counterpart Hiroyuki Namazu to assess bilateral relations and exchange views on "issues of shared interest," the ministry said in a press release.
The ministry didn't give details, but there had been expectations they could discuss such issues as comfort women and compensation for forced labor victims during World War II.
Seo held talks with her Japanese opposite number for the first time since the latter assumed his post in August, according to the ministry.
Separately, Namazu held talks with Kim Gunn, Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, to assess the security situation on the peninsula, including North Korea's launch of its first spy military satellite last month.
They slammed Pyongyang for launching the reconnaissance satellite and announcing its suspension of the September 19 inter-Korean military pact, a deal signed in 2018 between then President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to dial down military tensions and prevent accidental clashes, according to the ministry.
Namazu, director general for the Japanese foreign ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, doubles as Tokyo's chief nuclear envoy.
More from Headlines
-
Korea unveils plan to tackle ailing mental health
-
[KH Explains] China ups OLED ante to take over Korean shares
-
6 outgoing ministers ‘strong candidates’ for general elections: ruling party