McKinsey names 2 new partners at Seoul office

McKinsey names 2 new partners at Seoul officeBy Im Eun-byel
Published : Dec. 5, 2023 - 17:44
Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. on Monday said it has promoted two associate partners, Kim Gi-hong and Moon Ho-joon, as partners.
Having studied engineering at Seoul National University, Kim joined McKinsey & Co. in 2016 and has pursued a career across energy and infrastructure.
Kim's experience involves leading diverse projects on strategic and practical proposals for oil refinery, petrochemical and construction businesses, and proposing management reforms for companies.
Kim has overlooked the mergers and acquisitions of chemical and shipping companies and has set up strategies for oil and gas companies to expand their eco-friendly businesses. He is co-leader for the capital excellence unit at McKinsey’s Seoul office.
Moon, having earned a bachelor’s degree from Korea University and a master of business administration from Chicago University, has an extensive career across the high-tech manufacturing industry, including in chips, automobiles and sustainability, including in carbon neutrality and green business building.
Moon has led projects for global clients, including on governance transformation and road maps for carbon neutrality and new business growth pathways. He is co-leader for the McKinsey Center of Future Mobility at the Seoul office and the Asia Sustainability Hub.
McKinsey & Co. said Kim and Moon have been made partners as they were recognized for their capabilities and achievements, such as entrepreneurship and creating client impact. Kim and Moon assumed their roles Monday.
