[Photo News] Winter seaweed harvests

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election
-
2
US deploys fighter jets in S. Korea for air exercise in Singapore
-
3
[Hello Indonesia] Green growth cements Korea-Indonesia ties
-
4
[Hello Hangeul] Inside the Korean language classroom in Madrid
-
5
S. Korea's economy grows 0.6% in Q3, unchanged from earlier estimate
[Photo News] Winter seaweed harvestsBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 5, 2023 - 15:16
Farmers harvest gim, or dried seaweed, using a unique technique which involves repeating a drying and wetting process in the open sea, in waters near the fishing village of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, Tuesday. Gim is one of South Korea's top export items which has seen growing popularity overseas. Korean gim accounts for almost 70 percent of the global seaweed market. (Yonhap)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea's economy grows 0.6% in Q3, unchanged from earlier estimate
-
US rejects NK's 'double standard' claim on Seoul's satellite launch
-
6 outgoing ministers ‘strong candidates’ for general elections: ruling party