[Photo News] Winter seaweed harvests

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 5, 2023 - 15:16

    • Link copied

Farmers harvest gim, or dried seaweed, using a unique technique which involves repeating a drying and wetting process in the open sea, in waters near the fishing village of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, Tuesday. Gim is one of South Korea's top export items which has seen growing popularity overseas. Korean gim accounts for almost 70 percent of the global seaweed market. (Yonhap)

