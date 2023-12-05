Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election

    Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election
  2. 2

    US deploys fighter jets in S. Korea for air exercise in Singapore

    US deploys fighter jets in S. Korea for air exercise in Singapore
  3. 3

    [Hello Indonesia] Green growth cements Korea-Indonesia ties

    [Hello Indonesia] Green growth cements Korea-Indonesia ties
  4. 4

    [Hello Hangeul] Inside the Korean language classroom in Madrid

    [Hello Hangeul] Inside the Korean language classroom in Madrid
  5. 5

    S. Korea's economy grows 0.6% in Q3, unchanged from earlier estimate

    S. Korea's economy grows 0.6% in Q3, unchanged from earlier estimate
  1. 6

    S. Korea successfully tests solid-fuel space rocket

    S. Korea successfully tests solid-fuel space rocket
  2. 7

    Another search targets opposition leader in corruption probe

    Another search targets opposition leader in corruption probe
  3. 8

    Generational shift looms in SK leadership

    Generational shift looms in SK leadership
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Why tighter US subsidy rules could boost Chinese firms

    [KH Explains] Why tighter US subsidy rules could boost Chinese firms
  5. 10

    Majority of Korean office workers sleep deprived

    Majority of Korean office workers sleep deprived
피터빈트

[Photo News] Up in the chair

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 5, 2023 - 14:33

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday that it donated 30 vehicles and 105 electric wheelchairs and electric scooters to encourage mobility for people with disabilities. The South Korean automaker has carried out the corporate social responsibility activity since 2011. According to the firm, the accumulated amount of donations has reached 7.9 billion won ($6 million) so far. The donations have been delivered to various associations and federations that support disabled people across the country. (Hyundai Motor Group)

More from Headlines