[Photo News] Up in the chair

Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday that it donated 30 vehicles and 105 electric wheelchairs and electric scooters to encourage mobility for people with disabilities. The South Korean automaker has carried out the corporate social responsibility activity since 2011. According to the firm, the accumulated amount of donations has reached 7.9 billion won ($6 million) so far. The donations have been delivered to various associations and federations that support disabled people across the country. (Hyundai Motor Group)