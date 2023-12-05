[Photo News] Hana donates to charity

Most Popular
[Photo News] Hana donates to charityBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 5, 2023 - 14:31
From left: Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung, Chairman Ham Young-joo and Community Chest of Korea Chairman Kim Byong-joon pose for a photo after the financial group donated 15 billion won ($11.43 million) to the charity's headquarters in central Seoul, Tuesday. Hana's 15 affiliates all contributed to the donation for the underprivileged. The group also received a donation certificate for donating a total of over 90 billion won this year. (Hana Financial Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
