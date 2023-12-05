Bomb scare hits Hongdae station, police search turns up empty

Most Popular
Bomb scare hits Hongdae station, police search turns up emptyBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Dec. 5, 2023 - 11:42
An anonymous memo was found Tuesday claiming that a bomb had been planted at Hongdae subway station, but after a search, police found no evidence of an explosive device.
Police said subway officials received a report around 5:05 a.m. of a note found in a men's bathroom in the station, saying, "I'll install a bomb. You'll suffer." Police blocked off the station bathroom area, where they conducted a search until 7 a.m.
Station functions were maintained during the search.
South Korea has recently suffered from a spate of anonymous threats of violence targeting the general public.
Last month, a 32-year-old man was sentenced to one year and six months in prison for posting online threats of bomb threats at six international airports across the country.
