[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈중요성, 핵심〉

1. caveat [kǽviɑ̀ːt] 경고, 잊지 말아야 할 점

어원에 ‘경계한다’는 의미가 담겨 있는 단어다. 어떤 것을 받아들일 때 주의해야 할 사항이나 잊지 말아야 할 점, 전제 조건 등을 뜻한다.

The analyst's "buy" rating for SS Telecom came with the caveat that any unexpected change in the government's telecommunications policy may have a negative impact on the company's stock.

그 분석가는 SS 텔레콤에 대해 매수 의견을 냈으나 한 가지 주의할 점은 정부의 통신 사업에 대한 예상할 수 없는 변화가 생기면 주가에 부정적 영향을 미칠 수 있다는 것이었다.

● 수수료 면제 혜택을 받기 위한 유일한 전제조건은 새 전화기를 18개월 이상 사용한다는 약정을 해야 한다는 것이다.

The only caveat is that you have to commit to using the phone for at least 18 months to be eligible for the fee waiver.

2. centerpiece [séntərpìːs] 중심, 중요한 것

말 그대로 ‘중앙에 있는 물건’이라는 뜻인데, ‘가장 중요한 부분’, ‘핵심적인 것’을 일컫는다.

The centerpiece of his economic policy was his job creation initiative aimed at strengthening the middle class.

그의 경제 정책에서 중심은 중산층 강화를 위한 일자리 창출 프로그램이다.

● 비농업 부문 고용지수는 경제지표의 핵심이다.

Nonfarm payroll is the centerpiece of economic data.

3. imperative [impérətiv] 긴급한, 중요한

문법 용어 imperative sentence는 ‘명령문’을 뜻한다. imperative는 ‘명령과 관계된’이라는 의미에서 유래하여 매우 긴급하고 중요하다는 뜻을 지닌 형용사나 명사로 쓰인다.

The President emphasized that it was imperative to push forward economic and political reforms to achieve social equity and justice.

대통령은 사회적 균등과 정의를 이루기 위해 경제 및 정치 개혁을 추진하는 것이 매우 중요하다고 강조했다.

● 미국은 기후변화를 저지하기 위한 전 세계적 노력에 동참해야 할 도덕적 의무가 있다.

The United States has a clear moral imperative to join the worldwide effort to reverse climate change.

4. linchpin [líntʃpìn] 핵심, 핵심 인물

바퀴가 축에서 빠져나오지 않도록 고정시키는 핀을 의미한다. 비유적으로 없어서는 안 될 핵심적 인 사물이나 사람을 일컫는다.

Wide broadband Internet penetration is the linchpin of success for e-commerce companies.

광대역 인터넷의 광범위한 보급이 전자상거래 기업의 성공에 핵심적인 역할을 했다.

● 존스는 시즌 후반에 팀이 승리하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 했다.

Jones has been the linchpin to the team’s late-season success.

5. premise [prémis] 전제

pre(before)+mise(promise의 -mise와 같은 어원으로 send의 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. 어떤 주장이나 생각의 전제를 뜻한다. 복수형 premises는 점포나 건물, 토지를 의미하기도 하는데, 법적 증서나 유언장에서 전제가 되는 앞부분에 거래나 상속의 대상인 토지나 건물을 명기한 데서 유래했다고 한다.

The premise behind his latest science-fiction novel is that the Nazis have won World War Two and are trying to breed a race of super humans.

그 최신 공상과학 소설의 전제는 나치가 제2차 세계대전에서 승리하고 초인간이라는 인류를 양육하려 한다는 것이다.

● 그 상점은 거리 위쪽으로 이전해서 새 점포를 열 계획이다.

The store is planning to reopen in new premises further up the road.

6. prerequisite [priːrékwəzit] 전제조건

pre(before)+requisite(require와 같은 어원으로 ‘요구한다’는 의미)로 구성되며, ‘전제 조건’이나 ‘반드시 해야 하는 것’을 의미한다. 특히 학교에서 다른 과목을 수강하기 위한 ‘필수 과목’을 일컫는다.

A course in statistics is considered a first-year prerequisite for undergraduate students majoring in economics.

통계학 수업은 경제학을 전공하는 학부 학생들의 1학년 필수 과목이다.

● 원어민들이 한국에서 영어 선생님을 하려면 대학 졸업장이 필수적으로 있어야 한다.

For native English speakers, a college diploma is a prerequisite for becoming an English teacher in Korea.

7. underpinning [ʌ́ndərpìniŋ] 받침대, 기반

밑부분(under)을 고정(pin)시키는 ‘받침대’라는 의미에서 유래하여 ‘기초’, ‘토대’라는 뜻을 지닌다. 동사 underpin은 ‘~의 버팀목이 되다’라는 의미다.

The strong biblical underpinnings of his lecture made it sound more like a sermon.

성경에 기반한 내용이 많아서 그의 강의는 설교처럼 들렸다.

● 법치는 우리 사회의 기초가 된다.

The rule of law serves as the underpinning of our society.