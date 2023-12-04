[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: It has been a while since I’ve read an interesting book. Any recommendations?

B: The Last Lecture really moved me, and I think it ___________ you, too.

(a) inspired

(b) will inspire

(c) is inspiring

(d) has inspired

해석

A: 재미있는 책을 읽은 지도 오래되었어. 추천할 거라도 있니?

B: 『Last Lecture』가 나를 정말로 감동하게 했고, 그 책이 너도 고무할 거야.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 미래

A가 Last Lecture라는 책을 아직 읽지 않았고, 이 책이 A를 고무할 시점이 미래이므로 미래 시제 (b) will inspire가 정답이다.

어휘

interesting 재미있는 recommendation 추천할 것, 추천 move 감동시키다 inspire 고무하다

2.

A: The weather seems incredibly hot these days.

B: Yeah. It ______ like that since I came home last week.

(a) was

(b) will be

(c) was being

(d) has been

해석

A: 요즘 날씨가 엄청나게 더운 것 같아.

B: 그래. 지난주에 내가 집에 왔을 때부터 이랬어.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 현재완료

B가 ‘내가 집에 왔을 때부터’라고 한 것으로 보아 날씨가 예전부터 지금까지 계속 더웠음을 알 수 있다. 따라서 보기 중 과거부터 현재에 이르기까지의 경험을 나타낼 때 쓰는 현재완료 시제 (d) has been이 정답이다.

어휘

incredibly 엄청나게, 믿을 수 없을 정도로

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

Last year, the author released a collection of _______________ on women.

(a) short story

(b) a short story

(c) the short stories

(d) short stories

해석

작년에, 그 작가는 여성들에 관한 단편 소설 모음집을 발간했다.

해설

단위 표현 뒤 명사의 복수형/단수형 구별하여 채우기

빈칸 앞에 복수의 의미(모음집)를 지닌 수량 표현(a collection of)이 사용되었으므로 보기 중 가산명사 story는 복수 형태가 되어야 한다. 따라서 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 보기의 명사 short stories는 이전에 언급되지 않았고, 특정 대상을 명확히 지칭하는 것이 아니므로 정관사가 없이 쓰인 (d) short stories가 정답이다.

어휘

author 작가 release 발간하다 collection (시·노래 등의) 모음집 short story 단편 소설

4.

If Sally graduates with honors, _____ I think she will, she could earn a scholarship to college.

(a) unless

(b) as

(c) once

(d) whether

해석

내가 생각하는 것처럼, Sally가 우등 성적으로 졸업한다면, 그녀는 대학 장학금을 받을 수 있을 것이다.

해설

적절한 부사절 접속사 채우기: as

'내가 생각하는 것처럼, Sally가 우등 성적으로 졸업한다면'이라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, '~처럼'을 뜻하는 부사절 접속사 (b) as가 정답이다. 참고로 (a) unless는 ‘만약 ~가 아니라면’, (c) once는 ‘~하자마자’, (d) whether는 ‘~이든’이라는 의미이다.

어휘

graduate with honors 우등 성적으로 졸업하다 earn 받다, 얻다 scholarship 장학금

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) Crocodiles are large carnivorous reptiles that can be found in wet habitats such as rivers, lakes, swamps, and marshes. (b) They have a semi-aquatic lifestyle and are excellent ambush predators with well-developed senses. (c) Crocodiles waiting silently for their prey, initiating a surprise attack the moment their prey comes close. (d) Their sharp teeth and very powerful jaws are used for biting their prey with tremendous force.

해석

(a) 악어는 강, 호수, 늪과 습지와 같은 습한 서식지에서 발견되는 거대한 육식성 파충류이다.

(b) 그들은 반수생의 생활 방식을 가지고 있고 잘 발달된 감각을 가진 훌륭한 매복 포식자이다.

(c) 악어들은 사냥감이 가까이 오는 그 시점에 갑작스러운 공격을 시작하기 위해, 그들의 사냥감을 조용히 기다린다.

(d) 그들의 날카로운 이빨과 아주 강력한 턱은 엄청난 힘으로 그들의 먹잇감을 씹을 때 사용된다.

해설

동사 자리에 ‘동사원형+-ing’가 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에 문장의 주어(crocodiles)만 있고 동사가 없어서 틀리다. ‘동사원형+-ing’ 형태의 waiting은, 주어(Crocodiles)와 함께 ‘악어들이 기다린다’라는 자연스러운 의미를 만드는 현재 시제 동사 wait로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서, (c) Crocodiles waiting silently for their prey, initiating a surprise attack the moment their prey comes close가 정답이다.

어휘

crocodile 악어 carnivorous 육식성의 reptile 파충류 habitat 서식지 swamp 늪

marsh 습지(지대가 낮고 물이 잘 빠지지 않아 늘 축축한 땅) semi-aquatic 반수생의

ambush 매복(공격) predator 포식자 well-developed 잘 발달된

prey 먹잇감, 사냥감 initiate 시작하다 tremendous 엄청난

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(b) / (d) / (d) / (b) / (c) waiting → wait

