Former ambassador to Vietnam tapped SMEs minister

By Byun Hye-jin

Published : Dec. 4, 2023 - 18:41

    • Link copied

SMEs and Startups Minister nominee Oh Young-ju (Yonhap) SMEs and Startups Minister nominee Oh Young-ju (Yonhap)

Oh Young-ju, formerly ambassador to Vietnam, has been nominated as the new minister of SMEs and startups, the presidential office said Monday.

The 60-year-old is an international relations expert who has worked as the nation’s first female second vice minister of the Foreign Ministry since July this year. Before that, Oh served as Korea’s ambassador to Vietnam. Oh majored in political science and international relations at Ewha Womans University.

“These days when our economy is facing the challenge of a slowdown, I feel the burden of being nominated as the candidate for the head of the ministry that oversees small and midsized firms, venture companies and small businesses,” Oh told reporters upon the nomination.

“During my term in the office, I have believed that working in the field is the best way to find answers,” Oh added. “If I become nominated after the parliamentary confirmation hearing, I will make my best efforts to help Korea’s small companies expand their footing in global markets.”

