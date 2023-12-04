Ocean specialist tapped as maritime affairs minister

Kang Do-hyung, president of the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology, has been nominated as the new minister of maritime affairs and fisheries, according to the presidential office Monday.

Born in 1970 on Jeju Island, Kang studied ocean science at Inha University. He earned his doctor’s and doctorate degrees in maritime life science at Jeju National University.

Kang initiated his professional career at KIOST, a private oceanography research organization based in Busan, as a senior researcher in 2006. After serving at the institute for nearly two decades, he was appointed to the top post in February this year.

The KIOST chief also doubled as director of the Korea Ocean Foundation, chairman of the Korean Oceanographic Commission, and a member of the Korean National Commission for UNESCO.

If approved, he will be the youngest member of Yoon Suk Yeol's Cabinet, together with Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.