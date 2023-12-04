Kolmar BNH to ramp up production with new plant

Kolmar BNH's third plant at an industrial complex in Sejong. (Kolmar BNH)

Kolmar BNH, the health functional food developer and manufacturer under Kolmar Korea, announced Monday it has completed its third manufacturing plant in the city of Sejong, securing the largest annual production capacity in the industry.

The four-story plant, built on a site occupying some 20,024 square meters in Sejong, has a total floor area of 24,871 square meters.

The plant is capable of generating 1.8 billion units of solid-type health functional foods (tablets or pills) and 450 million packets of powder on an annual basis.

With the latest addition to its existing five plants, the company's total annual production capacity has now come to some 700 billion won ($537 million), the largest in the domestic industry.

The plant, together with the other two plants in Sejong, will share the production of solid-type HFF products with three of its existing factories in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong Province, which currently demonstrate a high operating rate, the company explained.

In July 2022, Kolmar unveiled a plan to build the latest plant with an investment of 57.7 billion won to fulfill rising demand for HFF both at home and abroad.

To maximize output, the new plant has also been equipped with a smart system.

Installed monitors track the entire production process, allowing for the real-time collection and analysis of data at each stage of production. The highly automated system also promptly corrects issues that arise during the production process, maintaining an optimized production environment.

The plant is set to be operational in the second half of 2024, the company added.

“With the completion of the latest plant in Sejong, we have enhanced our manufacturing capabilities, leaping forward as the leading HFF manufacturer with the largest annual production capacity in the industry,” said Kolmar BNH CEO Yoon Yeo-won.

“Moving forward, we will accelerate our foray overseas to solidify our position as a leading global production hub.”