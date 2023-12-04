Home

LS Cable develops world’s fastest data transfer cable

By Mun So-jeong

Published : Dec. 4, 2023 - 14:52

An LS Cable & System employee looks over the company's new Power over Ethernet cable "SimpleWide 2.0" at a data center. (LS Cable & System)

LS Cable & System, South Korea’s leading cable manufacturer, said Monday it had launched a new Power over Ethernet cable that can support speeds up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps), the world’s fastest for data transmission.

PoE cables are capable of delivering both data and electric power in a single Ethernet cable, and are easy to install in places such as ceilings and between gaps. It is utilized to transmit data and power to security cameras, digital signage, and audio-visual equipment.

Named “SimpleWide 2.0,” the new cable sends data at 5 Gbps and supports 100 watts of power to devices over a maximum distance of 180 meters. It surpassed the previous high of 1 Gpbs and a capacity of 30 watts, although this was over a 200-meter cable.

The upgraded speed will allow high-definition video streaming and data backups in Internet Protocol cameras, security cameras and IoT devices.

SimpleWide 2.0 also boasts a world-class power capacity of 100 watts, the firm added. It can be used to operate high-end surveillance cameras with motion sensors.

The demand for SimpleWide 2.0 is particularly soaring in public spaces such as subways, parks, schools, sports stadiums, and smart buildings, the company said.

The new PoE cable is also expected to be a cheaper alternative to fiber optic cables that usually come with a higher cost but better network performance.

“The costs can be reduced by 40 to 50 percent compared to optical cables as there is no need to install separate power supplies and outlets,” an LS Cable & System official said.

