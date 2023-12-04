[Photo News] Toyota donates Kimchi

Most Popular
[Photo News] Toyota donates KimchiBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 4, 2023 - 14:46
Toyota Motor Korea said Monday that it donated kimchi to the underprivileged across South Korea last week in partnership with the Seoul Council on Social Welfare. Some 300 company officials and dealers, including CEO Manabu Konyama (right), participated in the voluntary event, which the Japanese company has carried out every year since 2012. (Toyota Motor Korea)
Korea Herald
