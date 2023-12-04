Home

  1.

    Schools brace for impact of record-low enrollment

  2.

    Day laborers, low-income earners fear lonely death

  3.

    [Hello Indonesia] Green growth cements Korea-Indonesia ties

  4.

    US deploys fighter jets in S. Korea for air exercise in Singapore

  5.

    Seoul City to operate autonomous night bus

  6.

    North Korea threatens consequences after South Korea launches 1st spy satellite

  7.

    [Hello Hangeul] Inside the Korean language classroom in Madrid

  8.

    Province office raided in probe into wife of opposition leader

  9.

    Festivals to illuminate Seoul’s winter nights

  10.

    [KH Explains] Why foreign investors continue to be net buyers despite short selling ban

[Photo News] Toyota donates Kimchi

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 4, 2023 - 14:46

Toyota Motor Korea said Monday that it donated kimchi to the underprivileged across South Korea last week in partnership with the Seoul Council on Social Welfare. Some 300 company officials and dealers, including CEO Manabu Konyama (right), participated in the voluntary event, which the Japanese company has carried out every year since 2012. (Toyota Motor Korea)

