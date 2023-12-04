Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Schools brace for impact of record-low enrollment

    Schools brace for impact of record-low enrollment
  2. 2

    Day laborers, low-income earners fear lonely death

    Day laborers, low-income earners fear lonely death
  3. 3

    [Hello Indonesia] Green growth cements Korea-Indonesia ties

    [Hello Indonesia] Green growth cements Korea-Indonesia ties
  4. 4

    US deploys fighter jets in S. Korea for air exercise in Singapore

    US deploys fighter jets in S. Korea for air exercise in Singapore
  5. 5

    Seoul City to operate autonomous night bus

    Seoul City to operate autonomous night bus
  1. 6

    North Korea threatens consequences after South Korea launches 1st spy satellite

    North Korea threatens consequences after South Korea launches 1st spy satellite
  2. 7

    [Hello Hangeul] Inside the Korean language classroom in Madrid

    [Hello Hangeul] Inside the Korean language classroom in Madrid
  3. 8

    Province office raided in probe into wife of opposition leader

    Province office raided in probe into wife of opposition leader
  4. 9

    Festivals to illuminate Seoul’s winter nights

    Festivals to illuminate Seoul’s winter nights
  5. 10

    [KH Explains] Why foreign investors continue to be net buyers despite short selling ban

    [KH Explains] Why foreign investors continue to be net buyers despite short selling ban
지나쌤

[Photo News] Golf Treffen in Korea

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 4, 2023 - 14:45

    • Link copied

Volkswagen Korea said Monday it held a special meeting for local owners of the Golf, the German automaker's signature compact vehicle, for the first time in Korea at a car theater in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday. Named the "2023 Volkswagen Golf Treffen Korea," the event drew some 70 Golf vehicles and 200 participants. "Treffen" means an informal gathering in German. According to the automaker, Koreans across the country brought various models of Golf ranging from the first generation to the latest eighth generation. (Volkswagen Korea)

More from Headlines