[Photo News] Golf Treffen in Korea

[Photo News] Golf Treffen in KoreaBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 4, 2023 - 14:45
Volkswagen Korea said Monday it held a special meeting for local owners of the Golf, the German automaker's signature compact vehicle, for the first time in Korea at a car theater in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday. Named the "2023 Volkswagen Golf Treffen Korea," the event drew some 70 Golf vehicles and 200 participants. "Treffen" means an informal gathering in German. According to the automaker, Koreans across the country brought various models of Golf ranging from the first generation to the latest eighth generation. (Volkswagen Korea)
Korea Herald
Korea Herald
