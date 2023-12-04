[Photo News] Ramen library

Korean convenience store chain CU said Monday that it has opened a new store that specializes in ramen, in an industry first, in Mapo-gu, western Seoul. More than 200 different instant noodle products are displayed, and customers can cook and eat the ramen of their choice for an additional 900 won ($0.70) for the disposable cup. Operator BGF Retail said the new store also aims to cater to foreign travelers amid their increased interest in Korean food. (BGF Retail)