Province office raided in probe into wife of opposition leader

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 4, 2023 - 10:46

Former Gyeonggi government employee who blew the whistle over alleged official credit card misuse by opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's wife while Lee was serving as Gyeonggi governor. (Yonhap) Former Gyeonggi government employee who blew the whistle over alleged official credit card misuse by opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's wife while Lee was serving as Gyeonggi governor. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors raided the Gyeonggi provincial government office Monday as part of an investigation into allegations that opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's wife misused an official credit card while Lee was serving as Gyeonggi governor.

The Suwon District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the provincial government office to seize evidence connected to the investigation, officials said.

The investigation follows a disclosure by a former Gyeonggi government employee last year that Lee's wife, Kim Hye-kyung, and a former Gyeonggi employee close to Lee used official credit cards for personal purposes during Lee's term as Gyeonggi governor.

Lee, currently the chair of the main opposition Democratic Party, was the governor of the province from 2018-2021.

Prosecutors have since been investigating Kim on charges of breach of duty.

The accused former Gyeonggi employee, known by her family name Bae, was given a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years in August in connection with the allegations. (Yonhap)

