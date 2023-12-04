Home

S. Korea, Canada sign MOU on climate change cooperation

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 4, 2023 - 09:45

Kim Hyo-eun (right), South Korea's ambassador and deputy minister for climate change, poses for a photo with Canadian Ambassador for Climate Change Catherine Stewart, after signing a memorandum of understanding on climate change cooperation, on the margins of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai on Sunday. (Yonhap) Kim Hyo-eun (right), South Korea's ambassador and deputy minister for climate change, poses for a photo with Canadian Ambassador for Climate Change Catherine Stewart, after signing a memorandum of understanding on climate change cooperation, on the margins of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai on Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea and Canada have signed a memorandum of understanding on climate change cooperation as a follow-up step to the May summit of the two countries' leaders, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

The MOU was signed by Kim Hyo-eun, South Korea's ambassador for climate change, and her Canadian counterpart, Catherine Stewart, on Sunday, on the sidelines of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, the ministry said.

The MOU calls for bolstering cooperation in exchanges of climate change-related information and technologies, and promoting exchanges in academia and relevant research projects, among others.

Under the MOU, the two countries will also seek to hold an annual climate change dialogue led by the climate envoys.

In May, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a summit and agreed to boost cooperation to tackle three environmental crises -- climate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity. (Yonhap)

