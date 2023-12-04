Yoon's approval rating inches down to 37.6%

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched down to 37.6 percent, falling for the first time in three weeks, according to a poll released Monday.

The survey, conducted by the polling agency Realmeter, showed that the positive assessment of Yoon's performance inched down by 0.5 percentage point from the previous week.

Yoon's approval rating had previously rebounded from 34.7 percent to 35.6 percent and then to 38.1 percent, lingering in the high 30 percent range.

By region, respondents from the central cities of Daejeon and Sejong and the surrounding Chungcheong region, as well as southern cities, including Busan and Ulsan, and the surrounding South Gyeongsang Province, showed the most significant fall in positive assessments, dropping by 4.1 and 3.1 percentage points, respectively.

The poll, conducted on 2,507 adults from last Monday to Friday, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

In a separate poll, the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party decreased by 1.6 percentage points from the previous week to 33.9 percent.

The approval rating of the main opposition Democratic Party also fell by 3.3 percentage points to 43.8 percent, the poll showed.

The poll on the approval ratings of the political parties was conducted on 1,005 adults Thursday and Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. (Yonhap)