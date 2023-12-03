[KH Explains] Why foreign investors continue to be net buyers despite short selling ban

An electronic board shows the nation's benchmark Kospi as it closes at 2,505.01 points Friday, at Hana Bank in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Despite concerns that the short selling ban would lead to an exodus of foreign funds, offshore investments have flooded into Korea over the past month backed by investors’ dovish expectations on the key US rates and the outlook of a chip recovery.

Last month, financial authorities in Korea announced a complete ban on short selling from Nov. 6 until the end of June 2024, in a bid to ensure a "fair playing field" for investors.

While market watchers predicted that implementing a short selling ban would drive away foreign investors as it limits liquidity in the market, data from the Korea Exchange, Korea’s sole bourse operator, shows foreign funds have continued to flow in.

Foreign investors bought a net total of 2.62 trillion won ($2.01 billion) on Kospi, Korea’s main bourse between Nov. 6 and Friday, marking a sharp contrast to a net selling stance shown for four months from June to September. On Kosdaq, Korea’s secondary bourse, the net buying amount in the same period stood at 1.04 trillion won.

“A short selling ban does not directly impact the foreign fund flow or share price fluctuations. The practice is merely a way of providing liquidity for the market,” said Sung Tae-yoon, an economics professor at Yonsei University.

“The recent inflow of foreign investments stems from mounting expectations on the US Federal Reserve losing its grip on key interest rates,” Sung explained.

In addition, investors are buoyed by the outlook on the local chip industry as it is on track for a recovery after remaining in a prolonged slump.

Korea's chip exports rebounded in November, rising 12.9 percent on-year to $9.5 billion, ending 15 months of decline, data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Friday.

As figures show the local semiconductor industry has passed the bottom of its dip, foreign investors are increasing their stake in big-name tech giants, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

From Nov. 6 to Friday, foreign investors net bought 1.7 trillion-won worth of Samsung Electronics shares, accounting for nearly half of the total net purchasing amount. SK hynix followed the list with 531-billion-won net buying from foreign hands.

Though foreign investors are betting higher on the Korean stock market, Korea’s chances of winning an upgrade on the Morgan Stanley Capital International index from an emerging market to a developed market remains unclear under the ban.

Index operator Morgan Stanley has pointed out Korea’s lack of schedule to normalize the short selling ban as a reason behind the reclassification failure.

The MSCI Market Classification Framework states the "existence of a regulatory and practical framework allowing short selling" as one of the criteria in the market accessibility measures.

Market watchers deem the likeliness of Korea moving up a rank on the indices to have become thinner following the complete ban on the short selling system.

While the ban itself presents a hurdle, a market researcher who wished to remain anonymous said the inconsistency of Korea's policy stance will lower the chances of an index upgrade, referring to how the local authorities have flip-flopped over the measure in the past few months.

“What matters more is the consistency of policy. If authorities continue to flip-flop over the short selling, this will lead to further confusion, making the index upgrade even more unclear,” the researcher said.

Yet, professor Sung remained hopeful that the short selling ban could normalize the stock market by blocking out "unfair practices," improving the overall market condition in the end.

“Prohibiting short selling, of course, does not comply with ‘global standards’ as it restricts the liquidity of the market,” Sung said. “But the numbers are showing foreign investors are putting greater importance on the performance of listed companies and whether the capital market could truly reflect the performances."