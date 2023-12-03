Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Weekender] Can't get a date? Try a temple ... or city hall

    [Weekender] Can't get a date? Try a temple ... or city hall
  2. 2

    S. Korea successfully launches 1st spy satellite into orbit

    S. Korea successfully launches 1st spy satellite into orbit
  3. 3

    [Herald Interview] ‘Our Season’ Kim Hae-sook wants to play mothers of all kinds

    [Herald Interview] ‘Our Season’ Kim Hae-sook wants to play mothers of all kinds
  4. 4

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS member Jungkook’s ‘Golden’ 4th most-streamed on Spotify this year

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS member Jungkook’s ‘Golden’ 4th most-streamed on Spotify this year
  5. 5

    Try Seoul’s cheap, fulfilling street grub at Gwangjang Market

    Try Seoul’s cheap, fulfilling street grub at Gwangjang Market
  1. 6

    Concerns over bedbugs rise among pet owners

    Concerns over bedbugs rise among pet owners
  2. 7

    Yoon vetoes contentious pro-labor, broadcasting bills

    Yoon vetoes contentious pro-labor, broadcasting bills
  3. 8

    Hyundai Mobis develops world’s first quantum dot car display

    Hyundai Mobis develops world’s first quantum dot car display
  4. 9

    US authorizes potential sale to S. Korea of munitions, equipment for F-35 stealth jets

    US authorizes potential sale to S. Korea of munitions, equipment for F-35 stealth jets
  5. 10

    Koreas' spy satellite launches heat up arms race in space

    Koreas' spy satellite launches heat up arms race in space
소아쌤

[Photo News] New Hana

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 3, 2023 - 14:21

    • Link copied

Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo (center), Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung (second from left) and some 300 officials celebrate the group’s 18th anniversary at its headquarters in central Seoul, Friday. During the event, the Hana employees boasted the new slogan "New Hana" to steer the financial giant’s future. Hana promised to take a big step forward, putting importance on a customer-first strategy and corporate social responsibility. (Hana Financial Group)

More from Headlines