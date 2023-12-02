Hamas govt. says Gaza toll rises to 240

Palestinians walk toward safer areas following the resumption of Israeli strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, after the expiration of a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas militants. A temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired on Friday, with the Israeli army saying combat operations had resumed, accusing Hamas of violating the operational pause. (AFP)

The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip said Saturday that 240 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since a pause in the fighting expired on Friday.

Another 650 people had been injured in "hundreds of air strikes, artillery and navy bombardments, everywhere in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement, adding that Israeli forces had "particularly targeted Khan Yunis, where dozens of houses were destroyed with their inhabitants inside." (AFP)