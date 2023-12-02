Hamas govt. says Gaza toll rises to 240

Most Popular
Hamas govt. says Gaza toll rises to 240By AFP
Published : Dec. 2, 2023 - 15:55
The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip said Saturday that 240 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since a pause in the fighting expired on Friday.
Another 650 people had been injured in "hundreds of air strikes, artillery and navy bombardments, everywhere in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement, adding that Israeli forces had "particularly targeted Khan Yunis, where dozens of houses were destroyed with their inhabitants inside." (AFP)
-
AFP
-
Articles by AFP
