피터빈트

Yoon sends condolences over Kissinger’s death

By Ji Da-gyum

Published : Dec. 1, 2023 - 13:23

    • Link copied

Former Secretary of State and national security adviser of the United States Henry Kissinger attends a banquet for Korean War veterans in Seoul, July 25, 2003. (Reuters) Former Secretary of State and national security adviser of the United States Henry Kissinger attends a banquet for Korean War veterans in Seoul, July 25, 2003. (Reuters)

President Yoon Suk Yeol has conveyed a message of condolences following the passing of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the South Korean presidential office said on Friday.

Yoon called Kissinger the "strategist and international political scholar who laid the foundation for US foreign policy, and I deeply appreciate his lifelong dedicated efforts toward global peace and freedom" in his message.

"I cherish the memory of your unwavering support for the South Korea-US alliance and the valuable insights you shared on international issues during our meeting in September last year," the message read.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences and wish for peace for the deceased."

Yoon met Kissinger in September of last year in New York during his trip to participate in the UN General Assembly.

Kissinger passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Kent, Connecticut, at the age of 100.

Renowned as a seasoned diplomat, he advised 12 US presidents, spanning from John F. Kennedy to the current Joseph Biden.

Kissinger's influence was pivotal in shaping US foreign policy during the Cold War. He orchestrated the diplomatic opening to China, spearheaded detente and arms control to ease US-Soviet tensions, played a key role in the withdrawal from the Vietnam War, and adeptly managed Middle East crises throughout the 1970s.

