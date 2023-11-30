Inspection planned over alleged gender discrimination in hiring

The Labor Ministry will launch an investigation into workplaces suspected of screening out job applicants who graduated from women's universities, an official said Thursday.

The inspection plan came after a post on Blind, an online anonymous workplace community went viral.

“As a corporate recruiter, I don't read the resumes written by female applicants who graduated from women's universities, even a sentence, and I reject them right away," a user who identified themselves as a recruiting manager at a major real estate trust company wrote Sunday.

Nearly 10 people responded with comments, and among those, another man, shown as a worker at a logistics company, wrote “My company's recruitment team does exactly the same.”

After this post fanned controversy online, over 2,800 reports calling for in-depth inquiry have been received for four days, as of Wednesday, to the Labor Ministry’s anonymous reporting center.

“Most of the reports were made by third parties, not aggrieved parties, requesting the ministry to verify whether these claims are true," the ministry official said.

“The investigation is expected to take about a month,” he added.

Under the Equal Employment Opportunity and Work-Family Balance Assistance Act, when an employer discriminates on grounds of gender during the hiring process, the employer would be punished by a fine not exceeding 5 million won ($3,900).

In a previous case, KB Kookmin Bank, a major lender, was ordered by the Supreme Court to be punished with a fine of 5 million won for violating the equal employment law, as four former and incumbent officials at KB Kookmin Bank fabricated documents to give high scores to 113 male applicants and low scores to 112 female ones, to hire a larger ratio of men from 2015 to 2016.

A lower court ordered Shinhan Card to pay a fine of 5 million won this year as it was found to have set a goal for the gender ratio of men and women 7 to 3in 2017.

The court found the credit card issuer also fabricated interview scores to meet the goal, as the ratio of male and female applicants was 59:41.

KEB Hana Bank also set a target ratio of men and women at 4:1 in 2013. Most of the female applicants were disqualified after the company set up much higher prerequisites for them. KEB Hana Bank was ordered by the Supreme Court to pay a fine of 5 million won in March.