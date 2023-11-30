Pretty in Pink: Seoul chooses 'sky coral' as color of 2024

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday chose “sky coral,” a color derived from the pink sky when the sun sets over the Han River, as the city's color next year, as part of its new annual initiative called “Color of Seoul.”

Prior to developing the Color of Seoul, the city government analyzed places frequently visited by Seoul citizens and their key interests between 2022 and 2023 based on the 2022 Seoul Survey results and the 2022 Korea Tourism Data Lab results. A 27.3 percent increase in leisure activities has been recorded since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Han River parks were visited the most, the statistics showed.

Han River parks also had the highest number of visitors at around sundown, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to Naver Data Lab’s search data, the keyword “pink sunset” was searched the most during these hours in the period of June to September in 2022 and 2023.

Out of the many other colors that could be used to represent the Han River parks, the city government explained that they chose a warm color in hopes that 2024 will bring many heartwarming events. The city government surveyed 1,014 Seoul citizens and 45 color experts, asking them to rate whether they perceive the year 2023 as a cold or warm color on a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 indicates a cold color and 10 indicates a warm color. In the survey, respondents rated the year 2023 as 2.5 on average, indicating a perception of a cold color. When asked about their desired color for the year 2024, most preferred warm colors, with an average score of 7.2.