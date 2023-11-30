Photo of Fu Bao's baby twin sisters’ birth selected for Time's Top 100 Photos of 2023

Most Popular
Photo of Fu Bao's baby twin sisters’ birth selected for Time's Top 100 Photos of 2023By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 12:14
The photo capturing the moment when giant panda Fu Bao's twin sisters were born has been selected as one of Time magazine’s Top 100 Photos of 2023.
The list, announced last week, includes the photo of the mother Ai Bao with her newly-born female twin pandas taken on July 7 after their birth. It marked the first time twin pandas were born in South Korea after their older sister Fu Bao became the first giant panda to be born in the country.
Fu Bao and her giant panda family are among the most popular attractions at the Everland theme park, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.
According to Everland, the twins, Rui Bao and Hui Bao, are in good health, each having grown to a weight of 8 kilograms. The park plans to officially reveal the baby pandas to the public next year.
