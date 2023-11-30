Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid
  2. 2

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid
  3. 3

    Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma

    Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma
  4. 4

    South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup

    South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup
  5. 5

    AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools

    AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools
  1. 6

    Samsung promotes execs in 30s, 40s for future growth

    Samsung promotes execs in 30s, 40s for future growth
  2. 7

    State-run body says 'cannot hire women' applicants

    State-run body says 'cannot hire women' applicants
  3. 8

    YouTuber suspected of livestreaming after taking drugs

    YouTuber suspected of livestreaming after taking drugs
  4. 9

    Korea, Japan, China summit likely in early 2024

    Korea, Japan, China summit likely in early 2024
  5. 10

    Seoul reviews scenarios for restoring guard posts in DMZ

    Seoul reviews scenarios for restoring guard posts in DMZ
소아쌤

[Global Finance Awards] Going global essential in era of digital finance

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 11:38

    • Link copied

Office buildings in Yeouido, Seoul (Newsis) Office buildings in Yeouido, Seoul (Newsis)

By Yoo Chang-jo

Professor of marketing at Dongguk University

The rapidly evolving landscape of technology-driven finance demands a global perspective and competitive edge. Recognizing the role of financial institutions in this dynamic environment, The Korea Herald's Global Finance Awards, now in its seventh year, continues to honor those at the forefront of innovation and service in the Korean financial sector.

This year’s awards were categorized into the Financier of the Year, Innovator of the Year, sector and industry awards, each highlighting different facets of excellence in finance.

This year's Financier of the Year award was awarded to KB Financial Group. Amid a fluctuating business environment, KB has continued sustainable growth through strategic mergers and acquisitions, digital advancements, and a strong commitment to environmental, social and governance principles.

The Innovator of the Year award was presented to Kakao Bank. Largely buoyed by its robust growth at home, the bank is seeking overseas expansion, becoming the first internet-only bank here to do so.

Sector-specific accolades recognized excellence in various domains. Hana Financial Group was recognized as ESG Innovator, Woori Bank as Global Innovator, JB Financial Group as Digital Innovator and Shinhan Financial Group as IR Innovator.

Industry awards highlighted excellence across various fields: KB Kookmin Bank was named as Bank of the Year, Mirae Asset Securities as Brokerage of the Year, Mirae Asset Global Investments as Asset Manager of the Year and Kyobo Life Insurance as Insurer of the Year.

These recognitions underline the transformative impact of technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and big data in finance, marking a new era of hyperconnectivity and competition. Korean financial institutions are challenged to adopt innovative business models to remain globally competitive, focusing on transactional reliability, security and convenience.

As we celebrate the achievements of the awardees, we also recognize their role in enhancing the global competitiveness of Korea's financial industry, contributing significantly to the nation's economic growth and innovation.

More from Headlines