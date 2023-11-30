Home

US diplomat to travel to S. Korea, Indonesia, Japan to stress US' commitment to Indo-Pacific

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 09:49

Liz Allen, undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs. (US State Department) Liz Allen, undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs. (US State Department)

A US diplomat in charge of public diplomacy will embark on a trip to South Korea, Indonesia and Japan this week to underscore Washington's "deep" commitment to its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, the State Department said Wednesday.

During her Asia trip from Thursday to next Wednesday, Liz Allen, undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, will stress the United States' efforts to reinforce and expand regional alliances and partnerships in the region, according to the department.

In Seoul, Allen will attend the inaugural South Korea-US "Public Diplomacy Dialogue" -- an event that marks "70 years of robust global partnership," the department said.

She also plans to meet members of the Korean Women Journalist Association and Fulbright Korea alumni and scholars. In addition, she will join chef Yim Jung-sik at a local market to explore traditional Korean cuisine.

In Jakarta, Allen plans to meet senior Indonesian officials to discuss people-to-people ties, educational exchanges and other issues. She will also deliver remarks at the 10th anniversary of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative in Bali.

In Tokyo, she will meet Japanese foreign ministry officials with a focus on countering "foreign malign influence." Her plan also includes hosting a leadership discussion with influential women in government, journalism and business. (Yonhap)

