N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of US bases in San Diego, Japan

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 09:27

North launching a military spy satellite, called the Malligyong-1, on a new type of Chollima-1 rocket on Nov. 21. (KCNA) North launching a military spy satellite, called the Malligyong-1, on a new type of Chollima-1 rocket on Nov. 21. (KCNA)

North Korea said Thursday the country's military spy satellite has taken photos of US military facilities in San Diego and Japan, as well as the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Leader Kim Jong-un viewed the satellite photos taken Wednesday when he received an operations report from the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The satellite took pictures of the San Diego Naval Base in California at 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, the Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa Prefecture of Japan at 10:16 a.m. and the Suez Canal of Egypt at 4:36 p.m., the KCNA said.

North Korea launched the spy satellite Malligyong-1 on a new type of Chollima-1 rocket last week after two failed attempts in May and August, respectively. The country vowed to launch several more satellites within a short span of time.

North Korea has claimed the spy satellite also took photos of the White House, the Pentagon and major military facilities in South Korea and the US territories of Guam and Hawaii. But the North has not released related satellite photos. (Yonhap)

