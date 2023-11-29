[Korea History] In 2009, a suicide forces Korea's political pendulum to left

Koreans pay their respects to former President Roh Moo-hyun at his altar set up at Seoul in this file photo. (Korea Herald DB)

On the morning of May 23, 2009, the South Korean public received shocking news that altered the country’s political course for years to come: Former President Roh Moo-hyun died after throwing himself off a cliff near his retirement home in Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.

The deceased leader, then 62 years of age, had been under investigation concerning corruption allegations of his family members and those around him.

While there was no conclusive evidence suggesting that Roh himself was involved in any wrongdoings -- and many suspected the probe’s possible political motivation -- the rigorous scrutiny by prosecutors and the media had taken its toll on the reputation of Roh, whose No. 1 political asset was his self-made, down-to-earth and iconoclastic image.

The initial shock of Roh’s death just 15 months after leaving the highest office soon transformed into a groundswell of public anger toward the incumbent President Lee Myung-bak and his conservative Grand National Party, the forerunner of the current ruling People Power Party, for going after the rival faction’s icon in retirement.

It led to a surge in support for the liberal Democratic Party of Korea. The left-wing party won the first nationwide election that occurred after Roh’s death -- the local elections in 2010. Roh’s chief of staff and close friend, Moon Jae-in, later went on to win the presidency in 2017.

As an outspoken political outcast, Roh had always been a magnet of controversy and his impact on the South Korean political scene in life would be rivaled only by the impact he left in his wake with his sudden and unexpected death.

Tainted reputation

Dialing back the clock to the start of Roh’s final month alive, the top story for The Korea Herald’s May 1, 2009, edition featured his public apology for the corruption scandal surrounding his family.

The apology was issued a day prior, when he appeared before the prosecution for questioning. That day marked the symbolic fall of Roh, a former human rights lawyer who campaigned against military dictatorship. He became the third former president in the country’s history to be summoned by the prosecution, following in the footsteps of military junta leader Chun Doo-hwan and his partner-in-crime turned successor Roh Tae-woo.

At the center of the probe was the $1 million Roh’s wife, Kwon Yang-suk, received from a businessman named Park Yeon-cha during Roh’s presidency. Roh claimed that he had no knowledge of such a transaction, and Moon said Roh was “extremely furious” after learning about it later.

The prosecution alleged that Kwon used this money to financially support their son and daughter who were living in America at the time, and that she received an additional $400,000 in a separate transaction later on.

Another allegation was the $5 million transaction between Park and Yeon Cheol-ho, Roh’s nephew-by-marriage, which again Roh denied knowledge of.

Just hours after Roh’s death, the prosecution announced that they were closing the investigation into Roh, invoking the regulation applicable in cases of a suspect’s death during an ongoing inquiry. Probes into Roh’s family also came to a halt. Despite Kwon claiming that she alone received the money from Park, the prosecutors considered the couple as persons of interest and thus Roh as a suspect.

Whatever the truth may be, including the nature of the money, it was buried with the late leader.

Of the Roh family, only the daughter, Roh Jung-yeon, faced legal punishment. She was given a suspended jail term for violations of a foreign exchange law that occurred in the process of her receiving funds for a property purchase in the US.