Hyundai Elevator, Erbud team up to rebuild Ukraine

Hyundai Elevator’s Managing Director of Global Sales Division Cho Cheol-ho (right) and Erbud’s Vice President Jacek Leczkowski pose for a photo at a signing ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday. (Hyundai Elevator)

Hyundai Elevator has joined hands with Erbud, the third-largest constructor in Poland, to cooperate on a reconstruction project in Ukraine, the Korean company said Wednesday.

Hyundai Elevator and Erbud signed a memorandum of understanding in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday. The signing ceremony was attended by Hyundai Elevator’s Managing Director of Global Sales Division Cho Cheol-ho, Erbud’s Vice President Jacek Leczkowski and other company officials.

Erbud specializes in commercial and residential construction. Under the agreement, the two companies will work closely together to enter the Ukrainian reconstruction business in the future.

Hyundai Elevator will apply its modular elevator solutions to reduce construction time, a key task for postwar reconstruction. It is also considering providing elevators at public facilities such as schools as part of humanitarian efforts, the company said.

"Hyundai Elevator values earning trust more than selling products," said Cho. "We hope that Hyundai's corporate spirit will pave the way for cooperation in Poland and Ukraine."

Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, has a population of 41 million and has supported the Ukrainian government since the onset of the Ukraine-Russia war.

As Poland is bordered by Germany and the Czech Republic to the southwest, the country is expected to serve as a base for Hyundai Elevator's entry into the European market, the company added.