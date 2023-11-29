Hillstate Gayang flats in Daejeon to go on sale

Some 350 flats at Hyundai Engineering & Construction's new apartment complex, Hillstate Gayang The Wise, located in Gayang-dong, Daejeon, will go on sale in December.

The 358 units at the three-building apartment complex range from 84 square meters to 155 square meters. At 49 stories high, Hillstate Gayang The Wise will become the tallest residential building in East Daejeon. Residents are expected to move in starting from next October.

The complex is right next to the Daejeon bus terminal complex and five minutes away from Gyeongbu Expressway Daejeon IC. It’s also near the brand new Daejeon Metro Line 2 tram station, set to be operational by 2028.

Retail establishments like E-mart and entertainment venues such as CGV and Youngpoong Bookstore are close by. Daejeon Hankook Hospital, the mountains Maebongsan and Gobongsan, and children’s parks are also located nearby, making it an ideal location for families, the builder said.

For educational needs, Daejeon Gayang Elementary and Middle Schools are the closest schools, including the soon-to-open East Daejeon public library.

Inside the complex, residents can enjoy community facilities including a fitness and golf center, a spa, a senior center, day care center and cafe.

Last month, Hillstate Gayang The Wise was also selected as the best construction site of the year in the quality management sector by the city of Daejeon, the company said.