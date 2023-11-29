Korean Air orders 20 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Korean Air, South Korea's leading airline, said Wednesday that it has ordered 20 additional Airbus A321neo aircraft, as part of efforts to deliver a modern flight experience to its customers.

With the latest order, the total number of its A321neo aircraft has reached 50.

The Airbus A321neo is a small-sized, single-aisle airliner with a total of 182 seats. Its eight "Prestige" seat options in business class allow travelers to relax comfortably on a 180-degree fully horizontal seat.

Further, the flight features a sophisticated cabin interior and advanced personal in-flight entertainment systems, including in-flight Wi-Fi, to enhance customer satisfaction during flight.

Last December, the airline received a total of eight A321neo aircraft. Since then, they have mainly been deployed on short-haul routes to China, Japan and Southeast Asian countries.

The airline also cited the aircrafts' improved operational safety and fuel efficiency as the rationale for its latest order.

“While greatly reducing (our) carbon footprint, the A321neo also perfectly aligns with our goal to deliver a world-class flight experience to our customers with cutting-edge technology and modern design," stated Yoo Jong-seok, the airline's executive director and chief safety and operating officer.

Korean Air plans to implement a total of 110 next-generation aircraft including 10 Boeing 787-9s; 20 Boeing 787-10s; and 30 Boeing 737-8s, alongside 20 additional A321neos. The airline will gradually retire its older aircraft-A330s and Boeing 777-200ER.