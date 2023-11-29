Jeju Island leads ‘workation’ trend, attracting nearly 10,000 visitors

Most Popular
Jeju Island leads ‘workation’ trend, attracting nearly 10,000 visitorsBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : Nov. 29, 2023 - 14:21
About 10,000 people have visited Jeju Island for a “workation,” data showed Wednesday, highlighting a growing trend among workers in South Korea.
A workation blends the concepts of work and vacation, often involving remote work from holiday destinations.
The island's provincial government said that 9,760 visitors rented private facilities for workation purposes this year. When accounting for companies operating work stations on Jeju Island for similar purposes, the total number of workers enjoying workations on the island is estimated to exceed 10,000.
Since September, Jeju Island has introduced a voucher program to promote the island as a workation spot. Through the program, employees using designated office facilities on the island are provided with daily vouchers worth 30,000 won ($23) for up to 14 days. Also, vouchers valued at 100,000 won per person are available for leisure programs. The total support provided can reach up to 520,000 won per person.
A survey conducted by the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 10,112 employees between October and November revealed that Jeju Island is the preferred location for workations among 17 regions in South Korea, with 31.8 percent choosing it as their top spot. Seventy-five percent of the respondents expressed a preference for remote working at vacation spots, allowing them to enjoy tourist activities after work.
