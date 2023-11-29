Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Korea's English proficiency slips 13 notches to 49th

    S. Korea's English proficiency slips 13 notches to 49th
  2. 2

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid
  3. 3

    N. Korea reinstates DMZ guard posts

    N. Korea reinstates DMZ guard posts
  4. 4

    15-year-old girl saves 5 lives with organ donations after death

    15-year-old girl saves 5 lives with organ donations after death
  5. 5

    N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of White House, Pentagon, key US naval base

    N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of White House, Pentagon, key US naval base
  1. 6

    Samsung sets up control tower for new growth drivers

    Samsung sets up control tower for new growth drivers
  2. 7

    Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma

    Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma
  3. 8

    South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup

    South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup
  4. 9

    12 foreigners nabbed on suspicion of drug use

    12 foreigners nabbed on suspicion of drug use
  5. 10

    Korea to start hiring E-9 visa foreign workers in restaurants

    Korea to start hiring E-9 visa foreign workers in restaurants
소아쌤

Cargo ship submerged off S. Korea's southwestern coast; no crewmen found

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 29, 2023 - 11:11

    • Link copied

Mokpo Coast Guard building (Mokpo Coast Guard) Mokpo Coast Guard building (Mokpo Coast Guard)

A cargo ship believed to be Chinese submerged in waters off South Korea's southwestern coast Wednesday, the Coast Guard said.

The Mokpo Coast Guard said it received a report at around 7:28 a.m. that the 200-ton ship was sinking in waters off Gageo Island, 422 km southwest of Seoul. However, it later said the ship submerged at a 45-degree starboard angle.

The Coast Guard is investigating whether there were any attempts at illegal entry into South Korea, citing no crewmen were found on the ship.

"We are searching the area because there is a possibility that people may have sneaked out of the ship," a Coast Guard official said on condition of anonymity, citing policy. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines