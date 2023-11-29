Cargo ship submerged off S. Korea's southwestern coast; no crewmen found

A cargo ship believed to be Chinese submerged in waters off South Korea's southwestern coast Wednesday, the Coast Guard said.

The Mokpo Coast Guard said it received a report at around 7:28 a.m. that the 200-ton ship was sinking in waters off Gageo Island, 422 km southwest of Seoul. However, it later said the ship submerged at a 45-degree starboard angle.

The Coast Guard is investigating whether there were any attempts at illegal entry into South Korea, citing no crewmen were found on the ship.

"We are searching the area because there is a possibility that people may have sneaked out of the ship," a Coast Guard official said on condition of anonymity, citing policy. (Yonhap)