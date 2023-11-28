Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid
  2. 2

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid
  3. 3

    Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma

    Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma
  4. 4

    South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup

    South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup
  5. 5

    AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools

    AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools
  1. 6

    Samsung promotes execs in 30s, 40s for future growth

    Samsung promotes execs in 30s, 40s for future growth
  2. 7

    State-run body says 'cannot hire women' applicants

    State-run body says 'cannot hire women' applicants
  3. 8

    YouTuber suspected of livestreaming after taking drugs

    YouTuber suspected of livestreaming after taking drugs
  4. 9

    Korea, Japan, China summit likely in early 2024

    Korea, Japan, China summit likely in early 2024
  5. 10

    Seoul reviews scenarios for restoring guard posts in DMZ

    Seoul reviews scenarios for restoring guard posts in DMZ
피터빈트

[Global Finance Awards] JB Financial shapes future of digital banking

Digital Innovator / JB Financial Group

By Song Jung-hyun

Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 11:33

    • Link copied

JB Financial Group Chairman Kim Ki-hong (JB Financial Group) JB Financial Group Chairman Kim Ki-hong (JB Financial Group)

JB Financial Group has accelerated its digital transformation efforts to bring more convenient options to a broader customer base by seeking innovative collaboration projects.

Under the leadership of Kim Ki-hong, the group's chairman, the group has achieved record earnings over the past few years. To further expand its presence in the market and customer base, the banking group also tapped into the fintech and online banking industries.

In July, it inked a partnership agreement with Seoul-based fintech company Finda and acquired a 15 percent stake, becoming one of its major shareholders. Together, they plan to develop various non-face-to-face products and alternative credit evaluation models.

Is subsidiary Gwangju Bank plans to launch a joint loan product with Korea's internet-only bank Toss Bank by the end of the year. They will work together on assessing loan applications and fund raising.

“Going forward, we will actively secure new growth engines by continuing to collaborate with various companies across fintech and digital sectors," a JB Financial Group official stated.

Since Kim took the helm in 2019, the financial group has been posting solid earnings. In his first year of office, the company reported a net profit of 341.9 billion won, soaring by over 1 billion won from a year earlier.

Its net profit has grown at a rapid pace in the past three years from 363.5 billion won in 2020 to hit a record high of 601 billion won last year.

The group has also demonstrated financial soundness through the Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio -- a key measure for an institution's financial stability. After surpassing 9.5 percent in 2019, the recommended level by Korea’s financial authority, it continued to show an upward trend, logging 10.5 percent in 2020; 10.30 percent in 2021; and 12.45 percent in 2022.

Its profitability has also reached the industry’s highest level. Ratios in return on equity and return on assets reached 13.88 percent and 1.05 percent, respectively last year, having more than doubled from the initial 6.44 percent and 0.39 percent logged in 2013.

More from Headlines