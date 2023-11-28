[Global Finance Awards] Hana Financial paves way for future female leaders

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (center, second row) poses with female participants at the Hana Waves Conference at its headquarters in central Seoul on Nov. 13. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group has strengthened its unwavering support to keep promising women on the road to success via Hana Waves, an annual in-house program that has nurtured nearly 100 future female leaders since its establishment in 2021.

Under the slogan “Women’s Actions, Voice, Emotion,” Hana launched Hana Waves with an aim to boost the group's gender diversity efforts at the senior executive level. The members were recommended by CEOs of Hana affiliates as potential female leaders to navigate the group’s future.

In July, Hana recruited 28 members for the third class of Hana Waves. The program participants undergo a five-month training session on leadership strategy and communication, teamwork and corporate finance.

On Nov. 13, Hana also held a conference for Hana Waves to reflect on the past year and share the stories of female leaders who have taken the program since its establishment. The conference was held at its headquarters in central Seoul with Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo and 92 participants in attendance.

“Hana Financial Group’s core value is our customers,” said Ham. “Since a leader’s competence comes from one’s ability to develop positive networks with people, I hope these future female leaders will grow via communication with customers and members of our group.”

During the conference, the female leaders held talks on innovative ideas, as well as changes they experienced after completing the program. The financial giant also provided a separate guide for those who already completed the program to build additional coaching and leadership skills.

In recognition of such efforts, Hana was included in this year’s Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, which recognizes businesses committed to transparency in gender reporting and promoting women’s rights. It also joined the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles in April, driving the group’s environmental, social and corporate governance efforts.