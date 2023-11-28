Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid
  2. 2

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid
  3. 3

    Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma

    Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma
  4. 4

    South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup

    South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup
  5. 5

    AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools

    AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools
  1. 6

    Samsung promotes execs in 30s, 40s for future growth

    Samsung promotes execs in 30s, 40s for future growth
  2. 7

    State-run body says 'cannot hire women' applicants

    State-run body says 'cannot hire women' applicants
  3. 8

    YouTuber suspected of livestreaming after taking drugs

    YouTuber suspected of livestreaming after taking drugs
  4. 9

    Korea, Japan, China summit likely in early 2024

    Korea, Japan, China summit likely in early 2024
  5. 10

    Seoul reviews scenarios for restoring guard posts in DMZ

    Seoul reviews scenarios for restoring guard posts in DMZ
지나쌤

[Global Finance Awards] Mirae Asset ETF taps into Chinese market

Asset Manager of the Year / Mirae Asset Global Investments

By Mun So-jeong

Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 11:30

    • Link copied

A Hong Kong tram wrapped with Mirae Asset's Global X advertisement (Mirae Asset Global Investments) A Hong Kong tram wrapped with Mirae Asset's Global X advertisement (Mirae Asset Global Investments)

Mirae Asset Global Investments has tapped into mainland China’s exchange-traded fund market, becoming the first Korean asset manager to do so.

The Global X Hang Seng Tech ETF is the first eligible ETF under Mirae Asset to participate in the Hong Kong-China ETF Connect.

The Global X Hang Seng Tech ETF is operated by the asset manager’s ETF arm Global X based in Hong Kong. Tracking the Hang Seng Tech index, the investments are concentrated in the 30 largest companies that are active in the technology sector with high growth potential, the firm said.

The fund is now set up for trading on China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange from early this month. Through the ETF, local investors are able to invest in the listed companies without being limited by the government’s regulations on offshore investments.

The Hong Kong-China ETF Connect scheme was launched in 2022, allowing eligible companies listed in each market to issue ETFs that can be traded under local rules and obligations. Under rigid restrictions, only six ETFs are added on the channel, the trading avenue for ETFs listed on the Hong Kong bourse to be traded in mainland China.

With the Global X Hang Seng Tech ETF joining cross-border trading, Mirae Asset hopes to further expand its global ETF capabilities into the Chinese market, the firm said. As of end-September, China’s ETF market is worth about 360 trillion won ($277 billion), the second-largest in Asia after Japan.

“As a global asset manager that offers innovative investment solutions, we were able to become the first Korean asset manager to foray into the mainland China ETF market,” said Kim Young-hwan, head of Mirae Asset Global Investments.

“We will continue to provide more diverse investor choices with competitive global ETF products.”

Mirae Asset acquired US ETF provider Global X in 2018, extending its operations in Hong Kong, Japan, Colombia, Europe and more.

More from Headlines