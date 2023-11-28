China’s AliExpress eyes expansion in Korea

AliExpress, an online direct purchase platform owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, is considering whether to set up a massive logistics center in South Korea in a sign of business expansion, according to industry sources on Tuesday.

AliExpress has already started expanding its presence in Korea by investing aggressively to reduce delivery time and offer free delivery services.

Sources say more concrete plans for the new facility are likely to be unveiled next month when the company holds its first press conference in Seoul.

Following its official debut in Korea in 2018, the company established a customer center exclusively for Korean customers in November last year. Since then, its delivery time has been reduced from one to two weeks to three to five days.

Currently, CJ Logistics, the nation’s largest shipping company, handles the shipping of AliExpress products in Korea. Over the past year, the transaction volume has more than doubled from 3.46 million boxes in the first quarter to 9.04 million boxes in the third quarter.

Transaction volume is believed to have surged especially during China’s Singles Day, one of the largest shopping days in the country, earlier this month.

Sources say Coupang, the nation’s largest e-commerce platform operator, may face direct competition from its Chinese rival’s bigger presence here.

According to government data, Coupang made up the largest portion of the nation’s e-commerce market at 24.5 percent, followed by Naver with 23.3 percent and Shinsegae Group with 10.1 percent.