[Photo News] Faker for Mercedes

Most Popular
-
1
Over 40% of Koreans anticipate financial challenges in retirement
-
2
S. Korea, Japan, China agree to accelerate summit efforts
-
3
N. Korea reinstates DMZ guard posts
-
4
BOK likely to keep policy rate unchanged on slowdown, hope for Fed's rate freeze, easing inflation
-
5
S. Korea's English proficiency slips 13 notches to 49th
[Photo News] Faker for MercedesBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 28, 2023 - 14:31
Mercedes-Benz Korea said Tuesday that the automaker held a fan meeting with Lee Sang-hyeok and Moon Hyun-jun -- two players of Korea's League of Legends team T1, better known as Faker and Oner, respectively -- at the Yongin AMG Speedway in Gyeonggi Province on Monday to celebrate T1's victory at the LoL World Championship Finals earlier this month. Mercedes-Benz is an official sponsor of T1. In this photo, Lee poses with the high-performance electric vehicle Mercedes-AMG EQE on the racing course. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of White House, Pentagon, key US naval base
-
S. Korea's Busan making last-ditch efforts to bring World Expo on voting day
-
Disability rights group lodges complaint with rights watchdog over leader's arrest