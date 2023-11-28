Home

    Over 40% of Koreans anticipate financial challenges in retirement

    S. Korea, Japan, China agree to accelerate summit efforts

    N. Korea reinstates DMZ guard posts

    BOK likely to keep policy rate unchanged on slowdown, hope for Fed's rate freeze, easing inflation

    S. Korea's English proficiency slips 13 notches to 49th

    Samsung sets up control tower for new growth drivers

    15-year-old girl saves 5 lives with organ donations after death

    N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of White House, Pentagon, key US naval base

    Yoon replaces spy agency leadership

    12 foreigners nabbed on suspicion of drug use

피터빈트

[Photo News] Faker for Mercedes

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 28, 2023 - 14:31

Mercedes-Benz Korea said Tuesday that the automaker held a fan meeting with Lee Sang-hyeok and Moon Hyun-jun -- two players of Korea's League of Legends team T1, better known as Faker and Oner, respectively -- at the Yongin AMG Speedway in Gyeonggi Province on Monday to celebrate T1's victory at the LoL World Championship Finals earlier this month. Mercedes-Benz is an official sponsor of T1. In this photo, Lee poses with the high-performance electric vehicle Mercedes-AMG EQE on the racing course. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

