[Photo News] Faker for Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz Korea said Tuesday that the automaker held a fan meeting with Lee Sang-hyeok and Moon Hyun-jun -- two players of Korea's League of Legends team T1, better known as Faker and Oner, respectively -- at the Yongin AMG Speedway in Gyeonggi Province on Monday to celebrate T1's victory at the LoL World Championship Finals earlier this month. Mercedes-Benz is an official sponsor of T1. In this photo, Lee poses with the high-performance electric vehicle Mercedes-AMG EQE on the racing course. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)