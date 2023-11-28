Most Popular
-
1
First lady explains S. Korea's dog meat ban plan to Queen Camilla
-
2
Athletes, teachers, doctors chosen as dream jobs for Korean students: survey
-
3
Over 40% of Koreans anticipate financial challenges in retirement
-
4
S. Korea, Japan, China agree to accelerate summit efforts
-
5
N. Korea reinstates DMZ guard posts
-
6
BOK likely to keep policy rate unchanged on slowdown, hope for Fed's rate freeze, easing inflation
-
7
Samsung sets up control tower for new growth drivers
-
8
S. Korea's English proficiency slips 13 notches to 49th
-
9
Yoon replaces spy agency leadership
-
10
15-year-old girl saves 5 lives with organ donations after death
Disability rights group lodges complaint with rights watchdog over leader's arrestBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 28, 2023 - 10:53
A disability rights advocacy group said Tuesday it will file a complaint with the state human rights watchdog against police for arresting the group's leader without informing him of his Miranda rights.
The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination claimed the police used violence and failed to announce the Miranda warning while arresting its leader, Park Kyoung-seok, during a subway protest last week.
Park, 63, was apprehended on the platform of Seoul's Hyehwa Station at 8:50 p.m. on Friday on charges of obstruction of business and violation of the Railroad Safety Act.
He was released two days later, after prosecutors turned down an arrest warrant for him.
The disability rights advocacy group said it will lodge the complaint with the National Human Rights Commission.
Police say they have informed Park of his Miranda rights. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of White House, Pentagon, key US naval base
-
S. Korea's Busan making last-ditch efforts to bring World Expo on voting day
-
Disability rights group lodges complaint with rights watchdog over leader's arrest