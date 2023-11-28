Seoul shares open higher despite US losses

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started a tad higher on Tuesday despite overnight losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 15.98 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,511.64 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

In the United States, major stock indices closed in negative territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.16 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declining 0.07 percent.

In Seoul, large-cap shares led the positive start.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.56 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix increased 0.31 percent.

LG Energy Solution, a leading battery maker, gained 1.38 percent, and steel giant Posco Holdings also climbed 0.85 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,296 won against the US dollar, up 7.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)