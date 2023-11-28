Seoul shares open higher despite US losses

Most Popular
-
1
First lady explains S. Korea's dog meat ban plan to Queen Camilla
-
2
Athletes, teachers, doctors chosen as dream jobs for Korean students: survey
-
3
Over 40% of Koreans anticipate financial challenges in retirement
-
4
S. Korea, Japan, China agree to accelerate summit efforts
-
5
N. Korea reinstates DMZ guard posts
-
6
BOK likely to keep policy rate unchanged on slowdown, hope for Fed's rate freeze, easing inflation
-
7
Samsung sets up control tower for new growth drivers
-
8
S. Korea's English proficiency slips 13 notches to 49th
-
9
Yoon replaces spy agency leadership
-
10
15-year-old girl saves 5 lives with organ donations after death
Seoul shares open higher despite US lossesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 28, 2023 - 09:34
South Korean stocks started a tad higher on Tuesday despite overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 15.98 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,511.64 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
In the United States, major stock indices closed in negative territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.16 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declining 0.07 percent.
In Seoul, large-cap shares led the positive start.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.56 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix increased 0.31 percent.
LG Energy Solution, a leading battery maker, gained 1.38 percent, and steel giant Posco Holdings also climbed 0.85 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,296 won against the US dollar, up 7.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of White House, Pentagon, key US naval base
-
S. Korea's Busan making last-ditch efforts to bring World Expo on voting day
-
Disability rights group lodges complaint with rights watchdog over leader's arrest