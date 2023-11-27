[김대균의 영어산책] 2024년 수능영어 영문법 문제, 문맥파악 문제 한 문제씩 풀어보기

2024년 수능영어 영문법 문제 , 문맥파악 문제 한 문제씩 풀어보기

이번 수능영어는 수능영어 전문가들 뿐만 아니라 여러 수험생들이 대부분 어려웠다고 평가하고 있다. 그 중에 비교적 쉬운 29번과 30번을 함께 풀어 보려고 한다. 예전의 연재에도 의견을 드렸지만 문법은 뼈대이고 어휘는 살과 근육이다. 그런데 수능영어에는 29번에 문법문제가 공식적으로 한 문제밖에 나오지 않고 다음과 같이 출제된다. 필자는 문법문제가 아래문제 유형보다는 쉽고 짧은 문장으로 5~6문제 정도 출제되어야 균형 잡힌 영어시험이 될 것이라고 믿는다.

29. 다음 글의 밑줄 친 부분 중, 어법상 틀린 것은?

A number of studies provide substantial evidence of an innate human disposition to respond differentially to social stimuli. From birth, infants will orient preferentially towards the human face and voice, ① seeming to know that such stimuli are particularly meaningful for them. Moreover, they register this connection actively, imitating a variety of facial gestures that are presented to them ― tongue protrusions, lip tightenings, mouth openings. They will even try to match gestures ②which they have some difficulty, experimenting with their own faces until they succeed. When they ③do succeed, they show pleasure by a brightening of their eyes; when they fail, they show distress. In other words, they not only have an innate capacity for matching their own kinaesthetically experienced bodily movements with ④those of others that are visually perceived; they have an innate drive to do so. That is, they seem to have an innate drive to imitate others whom they judge ⑤ to be ‘like me’.

* innate: 타고난 ** disposition: 성향 *** kinaesthetically: 운동감각적으로

정답은 ②번이다. which 를 with which 로 고치는 문제이다. have difficulty -ing구문은 그 자체로 완벽한 문장이어서 또다른 명사가 들어갈 수는 없고 전치사+관계대명사 구문으로 연결하여 문장을 만들어야 한다. 문법 문제 하나를 풀려고 이렇게 어려운 문장들을 읽고 푸신 수험생들 고생이 참 많으셨다. 수능영어 리스닝은 합리적이고 풀어 볼만한 문제들이지만 리딩 부분은 원어민도 어려워하는 문제가 적지 않다. 독자여러분들중에 학부모님들도 이러한 어려움을 간접적으로나마 체험해보실 수 있게 위 문제를 제시해 드려본다.

한 문제 더 풀어보자!

30. 다음 글의 밑줄 친 부분 중, 문맥상 낱말의 쓰임이 적절하지 않은 것은? [3점]

Bazaar economies feature an apparently flexible price-setting mechanism that sits atop more enduring ties of shared culture. Both the buyer and seller are aware of each other’s ① restrictions. In Delhi’s bazaars, buyers and sellers can ② assess to a large extent the financial constraints that other actors have in their everyday life. Each actor belonging to a specific economic class understands what the other sees as a necessity and a luxury. In the case of electronic products like video games, they are not a ③ necessity at the same level as other household purchases such as food items. So, the seller in Delhi’s bazaars is careful not to directly ask for very ④ low prices for video games because at no point will the buyer see possession of them as an absolute necessity. Access to this type of knowledge establishes a price consensus by relating to each other’s preferences and limitations of belonging to a ⑤ similar cultural and economic universe.

* constraint: 압박 ** consensus: 일치

정답은 ④ low à high로 고쳐야 문맥에 맞다!

번역: 바자 경제는 공유 문화의 끈끈한 유대감 위에 유연한 가격 책정 메커니즘을 갖추고 있다. 구매자와 판매자 모두 서로의 ① 제한 사항을 알고 있다. 델리의 바자회에서 구매자와 판매자는 ② 다른 행위자들이 일상 생활에서 겪는 재정적 제약을 상당 부분 평가할 수 있다. 특정 경제 계층에 속하는 각 행위자는 상대방이 필수품과 사치품으로 간주하는 것이 무엇인지를 이해한다. 비디오 게임과 같은 전자제품의 경우, 식료품과 같은 다른 생활필수품과 같은 수준의 ③ 필수품이 아니다. 따라서 델리의 바자회에서 판매자는 구매자가 비디오 게임을 절대적인 필수품으로 생각하지 않기 때문에 비디오 게임에 대해 직접적으로 ④ 높은 가격을 요구하지 않도록 주의한다. 이러한 유형의 지식에 대한 접근은 서로의 선호도와 ⑤ 유사한 문화적, 경제적 세계에 속하는 한계를 관련시켜 가격 합의를 도출한다.

필자가 매 번 토익시험을 보고 만점도 많이 받지만 이번 수능영어를 다 못 맞출 것 같다. 머리에 잘 들어오지 않는 학구적이고 깊이 있는 내용도 나온다. 출제자가 한 분이 아니기 때문에 영어 수능을 출제하신 분들도 한 두 달 후에 이 문제들을 풀어보라 하면 다 못 맞출 수도 있을 것 같다. 최근에 공무원 9급 국어와 영어를 실용적인 방향으로 출제할 것이라는 보도가 나왔다. 매우 바람직한 방향으로 생각한다.

9급 공무원 영어 기출 단어문제를 하나 맛보기도 해보자. 어려운 단어들이 많다.

밑줄 친 부분에 들어갈 말로 가장 적절한 것을 고르시오.

Our main dish did not have much flavor, but I made it more _____ by adding condiments.

① susceptible ② potable ③ dissolvable ④ palatable

정답 ④

해설: 문맥을 살펴보면 맛없는 요리에 조미료를 넣어 맛있게 했다는 의미이다. palatable은 ‘입맛에 맞는, ‘기분 좋게 맛있는’의 의미이다.

(ex) Palatable food or drink has a pleasant taste. (Palatable한 음식은 기분 좋은 맛을 가지고 있다)

(ex) a very palatable wine (매우 맛 좋은 와인)

다른 보기들을 살펴보자.

① susceptible: 영향받기 쉬운, 취약한 (vulnerable),

② potable: 마실 수 있는 (주의: 다음 단어와 전혀 다른 단어이니 주의하자! portable: 휴대가 가능한)

③ dissolvable: 분해할 수 있는, 해산할 수 있는

번역: 우리의 주 요리는 많은 맛을 함유하고 있지 않았지만, 내가 조미료를 첨가함으로써 그것을 더 맛있게 만들었다.

어휘 dish: 요리, 접시, flavor: 맛, condiment: 조미료