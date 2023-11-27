[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈은밀함, 어두움〉

1. clandestine [klændéstin] 은밀한

모임, 행동, 거래 등이 비밀스럽고 은밀하다는 뜻이다. ‘비밀스럽게’는 behind closed doors 혹은 under the table로 표현할 수도 있다. 특히 ‘비밀 거래’는 closed-door deal이라고 한다.

Although Chairman Lee had a handshake agreement in place with a potential buyer, he held clandestine talks with another U.S. company this past July.

이 회장은 잠재적인 매수자와 임시 계약을 맺은 상태임에도 지난 7월 또 다른 미국 기업과 비밀 협상을 했다.

● 경찰이 범죄 조직과 비밀 회동을 해왔다는 사실이 밝혀졌다.

It was revealed that the police had clandestine meetings with the crime rings.

2. covert [kóuvərt] 비밀의

cover와 어원이 같다. overt의 반대말로 ‘비밀스러운’, ‘은밀한’의 뜻을 지닌다.

The covert rescue missions across the border were only revealed to the public years later when government documents were declassified.

국경을 넘나든 비밀 구조 계획은 수년 후에 정부 문서가 기밀 해제되고 나서야 대중에 공개되었다.

● 그는 1980년대 공산국가를 상대로 한 비밀작전에 관여했다.

He was involved in covert operations against communist countries in the ’80s.

3. insidious [insídiəs] 음흉한, 은밀한

in+sidious(sit과 같은 어원)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘안에 있다’, ‘숨어 있다’라는 뜻에서 유래하여, 은밀하게 발전하거나 확대되는 것을 표현한다.

Hilter's insidious plans for domination have been likened to a cancer that threatened to infect Europe first and then the world.

세계 지배를 향한 히틀러의 은밀한 계획은, 암과 같이 먼저 유럽에서 시작해서 세계를 전염시킬 위협을 가하는 것이었다.

● 인터넷 사용의 확대는 사생활이 은밀히 침해되는 것을 의미할 수도 있다.

Expansion of the Internet can mean an insidious invasion into our private lives.

4. morbid [mɔ́ːrbid] 병적인

mortal, moribund 등의 단어에서 보듯 mor-는 죽음이나 질병을 의미한다. ‘병과 관련된’이라는 뜻에서 유래하여, 생각이나 관심이 병적이거나 죽음과 연관되어 있다고 할 때 쓰는 단어다.

With morbid fascination, the boy turned the dead frog over with a stick, poking it to see its guts.

그 소년은 병적인 호기심에서 막대기로 죽은 개구리를 뒤집어 내장을 보기 위해 찔러보았다.

● 나는 그의 나치에 대한 관심이 병적이라고 생각했다.

I thought his interest in the Nazis was morbid.

5. specter [spéktər] 유령, 망령

spectrum과 어원이 같으며, ‘나타난다’는 뜻이 포함되어 있다. ‘유령’이나 ‘망령’을 뜻하는데, 비유적으로 ‘두려움을 일으키는 것’, ‘공포의 대상’을 일컫기도 한다.

"A specter is haunting Europe - the specter of Communism," wrote Karl Marx, in his Manifesto of the Communist Party.

칼 마르크스는 자신의 공산당 선언에 “하나의 유령이 유럽을 배회하고 있다. 공산주의라는 유령이”라고 썼다.

● 오랜 기다림 끝에 평화가 자리를 잡았지만, 국민들은 다시 전쟁의 망령에 시달리고 있다.

After long awaited peace had finally settled in the country, the specter of war once again threatens the people.

〈중요성, 핵심〉

1. ad hoc [æd hɑ́k] 특별한

for this의 라틴어 표현으로, ‘이 특별한 목적을 위해서는’이라는 뜻을 지닌다. ‘목적을 달성하기 위해 임시로’라는 의미로 발전했고, ‘특별위원회’를 뜻하는 ad hoc committee처럼 조직이나 모임의 특성을 설명하는 말로 쓰인다.

In an ad hoc afterschool gathering, four teachers were in the parking lot discussing the school’s response to that afternoon’s playground brawl.

방과 후 열린 특별 회의에서 4명의 선생님들이 주차장에 모여 오후에 운동장에서 벌어진 싸움에 대한 학교의 대책을 논의했다.

● 헌장에 의하면 회의는 필요에 따라 소집될 수 있다.

The Charter stipulates that the meeting can be convened on an ad hoc basis.

2. backbone [bǽkbòun] 근간, 중추

‘등뼈’를 일컫는데, 등뼈가 사람의 몸에서 중추적 역할을 하듯 비유적으로 어떤 조직이나 집단의 중추가 되는 것을 가리키기도 한다.

In Korea, it is generally accepted that family is the backbone of our society.

한국에서는 일반적으로 가족이 사회의 근간이라고 받아들인다.

● 중앙은행은 한 국가의 금융체계에서 중추 역할을 한다.

The central bank forms the backbone of a nation’s financial system.